Juventus take on Napoli at Allianz Stadium in Torino for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juventus vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus and Napoli meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team knows that after this game they must face another big game. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Napoli online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus are in 3rd of the standings with 59 points, they lost a recent game on the road against Sassuolo 0-1. That was the second loss in a row for them, the last time Juventus won a Serie A game was on April 1 against Hellas Verona.

Napoli know that it is very likely that they will win the Serie A title, they have a big margin with 75 points over the second spot and third spot of the standings.

Juventus vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Napoli play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, April 23 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM April 24

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM April 24

Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 24

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 24

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 24

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM April 24

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Juventus vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: TLN, VIVA, Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1

United States: Paramount+