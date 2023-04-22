Juventus and Napoli meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team knows that after this game they must face another big game. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Juventus are in 3rd of the standings with 59 points, they lost a recent game on the road against Sassuolo 0-1. That was the second loss in a row for them, the last time Juventus won a Serie A game was on April 1 against Hellas Verona.
Napoli know that it is very likely that they will win the Serie A title, they have a big margin with 75 points over the second spot and third spot of the standings.
Juventus vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Napoli play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, April 23 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM April 24
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM April 24
Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 24
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 24
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 24
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM April 24
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Juventus vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: TLN, VIVA, Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App
Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+