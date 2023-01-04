Cremonese take on Juventus at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Cremonese vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Cremonese and Juventus meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona. The visitors are ready to win their first game of the year. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Juventus won the last five games and but the last time they won a game was on november, most of the players were resting as the 2022 World Cup started. Juventus are the third best team of the Serie A standings.

Cremonese are struggling to win games, they are at the 18th spot of the table with a 0-7-8 record. With no wins Cremonese need to do something or they will be relegated at the end of the season.

Cremonese vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Cremonese and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Wednesday, January 4 at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Cremonese vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

