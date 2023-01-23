Lazio will play against AC Milan in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The closing of Matchday 19 will have an interesting duel between two teams fighting at the top of the Serie A standings. On one side will be the local Lazio. With 34 points they are in qualifying positions for the next Europa League, although their goal is to be in the Champions League. From that area they are 3 points from Roma, the last qualified.
Their rivals will be AC Milan who at the moment seem to be Napoli's only serious contenders for the Serie A title. With 38 points, they are 12 behind the leaders so they need a win to drop them to 9. In addition, they seek to recover from the hard blow received in the Italian Super Cup against their archrivals Inter.
Lazio vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Lazio will host AC Milan for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, January 24 at the Stadio Olimpico.
Lazio vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
