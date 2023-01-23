Lazio will receive AC Milan for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Lazio vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Lazio will play against AC Milan in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The closing of Matchday 19 will have an interesting duel between two teams fighting at the top of the Serie A standings. On one side will be the local Lazio. With 34 points they are in qualifying positions for the next Europa League, although their goal is to be in the Champions League. From that area they are 3 points from Roma, the last qualified.

Their rivals will be AC Milan who at the moment seem to be Napoli's only serious contenders for the Serie A title. With 38 points, they are 12 behind the leaders so they need a win to drop them to 9. In addition, they seek to recover from the hard blow received in the Italian Super Cup against their archrivals Inter.

Lazio vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Lazio will host AC Milan for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, January 24 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 25)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 25)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 25)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 25)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 25)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 25)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 25)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 25)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lazio vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: jiotv

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, Lazio Style Channel, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZ PLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network

