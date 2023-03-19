Lazio and AS Roma meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. Both teams are struggling to improve their spots. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Lazio are in the third spot of the standings with a record of 14-7-5, they have won three of the last five games with a recent draw against Bologna 0-0.
Roma are among the spots that ensure entry to the European tournaments, but there is still a lot of league to play and they are in the 5th spot with 47 points.
Lazio vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Lazio and AS Roma play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, March 19 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM March 20
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM March 20
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM March 20
Malaysia: 1:00 AM March 20
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM March 20
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM March 20
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Lazio vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: FuboTV Canada., TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Georgia: Setanta Sports 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network, Paramount+