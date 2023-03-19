Lazio take on AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Roma for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Lazio vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Lazio and AS Roma meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. Both teams are struggling to improve their spots. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Lazio are in the third spot of the standings with a record of 14-7-5, they have won three of the last five games with a recent draw against Bologna 0-0.

Roma are among the spots that ensure entry to the European tournaments, but there is still a lot of league to play and they are in the 5th spot with 47 points.

Lazio vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Lazio and AS Roma play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, March 19 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM March 20

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM March 20

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM March 20

Malaysia: 1:00 AM March 20

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM March 20

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM March 20

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Lazio vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: FuboTV Canada., TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Georgia: Setanta Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network, Paramount+