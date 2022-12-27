Leeds will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
It will be a game between the two extremes of the table. On the one hand will be Leeds, who with 15 points are very close to the relegation zone. Due to the defeats of West Ham and Everton, even losing they would not enter the red zone, but they would be very complicated and that is why they need at least a draw.
They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the best teams on the continent. Manchester City are fighting for the first places in the Premier League and come at a very good level after beating Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. The "Citizens" want to fight in the PL and will go for the victory.
Leeds vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Leeds will face Manchester City for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, December 28 at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England.
Leeds vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
