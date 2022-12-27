Leeds will receive Manchester City for Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Leeds vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Leeds will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will be a game between the two extremes of the table. On the one hand will be Leeds, who with 15 points are very close to the relegation zone. Due to the defeats of West Ham and Everton, even losing they would not enter the red zone, but they would be very complicated and that is why they need at least a draw.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the best teams on the continent. Manchester City are fighting for the first places in the Premier League and come at a very good level after beating Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. The "Citizens" want to fight in the PL and will go for the victory.

Leeds vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Leeds will face Manchester City for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, December 28 at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (December 29)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 29)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (December 29)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 29)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (December 29)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 29)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 29)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 29)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 29)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Leeds vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

India: JioTV Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

USA: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.

Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

