Leicester will meet with Arsenal at King Power Stadium in Leicester on the Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 34th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 20 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 13, 2022, when the game ended in a convincing 4-2 win for the Gunners at home, at the Emirates Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Leicester vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Leicester vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Sporty TV
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC 3, sabcsportonline.co.za, Sporty TV, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC