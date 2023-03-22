Positions on the field are commonly reflected in a player's jersey number in soccer. Although most athletes stick to the established norm, there are others who like to show their individuality by donning numbers with specific meanings. Take a look at some 21st-century players who opted for some of the most illogical kit numbers.

Soccer players have a long-standing tradition of picking jersey numbers that have some significance to them as individuals or as indicators of their play style. Although some players stick to tried-and-true combinations like 7 or 10, others distinguish out from the crowd by going with something a little more unique.

Numbers by position was once a novel and enjoyable way to track stats, but the game's evolution has made this approach almost impossible. There's too much turnover in key positions, too many people coming and going, and players may choose any roster they want.

Although the vast majority of players choose more conventional jersey numbers, a select few have made a name for themselves by donning uncommon jersey numbers with significant significance. Different jersey numbers have helped some stand out on the field, whether it's their birthday, an homage to a childhood idol, or just a way to make the number their own.

Who are the players to have worn some of the weirdest jersey numbers in modern football?

Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce - 67

When Mesut Ozil signed with Fenerbahce, he grabbed headlines by deciding to play under jersey number 67. The area code of his birthplace, Zonguldak, Turkey, may have inspired the choice of that number. It's not a common jersey number for a football player, but number 11 has come to represent the German playmaker.

Emmanuel Adebayor at Real Madrid - 6

Emmanuel Adebayor raised a commotion in 2011 when he went on loan to Real Madrid from Manchester City and asked to play in the sixth jersey. The number is usually worn by center defenders or defensive midfielders, making its use by a striker seem out of place. Adebayor eventually said that he had picked that particular number since it was his firstborn child's date of birth.

Samuel Eto'o at Everton - 5

Eto'o spent the last months of his career doing practically whatever he pleased, seemingly bored with being one of the finest football players in the world. Paying off his debts at Anzhi Mackhachkala, he signed with Chelsea of England's Premier League. After spending a year in England's capital, Everton signed him and gave him jersey number five. Indeed, five. The renowned strikers' jersey number is rightfully held in the highest regard. Thankfully, his stay lasted less than a full season.

Bixente Lizarazu at Bayern - 69

It's amusing to see a player wearing the number 69 jersey for reasons you can probably guess, but it's also a highly unusual attribute, especially among elite teams. During his second stint with Bayern Munich in 2006, Frenchman Lizarazu was not deterred by such fact and assured them that the cause was not related to the meaning of the number. Instead, it was because he was just 1.69 meters tall, weighed 69 kilograms, and was born in 1969.

William Gallas at Arsenal - 10

William Gallas was a French center-back who played for several top clubs, including Arsenal. During his time at Arsenal, Gallas wore the number 10 jersey, which is highly unusual for a defender. He chose this number because it was the number he wore during his time at Chelsea, where he played as a midfielder. Gallas's decision to wear the number 10 at Arsenal was controversial, as it is traditionally associated with attacking midfielders like Totti.

Ivan Zamorano at Inter - 1+8

Zamorano was recruited by Inter Milan in 1996 as the team's No. 9, but he was eventually demoted when Ronaldo arrived. Since that Roberto Baggio had already claimed No. 10, he had to settle for a different number. Rather than stop at 18, Zamorano added a plus sign in the center to create a total of nine. The Chilean may not have achieved Ronaldo's level of success, but he did score the game-winning goal in the UEFA Cup final for Inter in 1997.

Nicklas Bendtner at Wolfsburg - 3

Nicklas Bendtner, a Danish striker, is known for his eccentric personality both on and off the field. So, when he signed for Wolfsburg in 2014 and was given the number 3 jersey, it was no surprise that he embraced the unusual choice.

While the number 3 is often associated with defenders, Bendtner explained that he chose the number because it represents the Holy Trinity in Christianity. He also joked that he chose it because he wanted to be the "third-best striker in the world."

Gianluigi Buffon at Parma - 88

Once upon a time, the legendary Juventus goalkeeper picked the number 88 at Parma because it looked like four balls stacked on top of each other. The Italians, he added, are all familiar with the concept of "balls," or courage and will. The Jewish community in Italy was at the time alarmed by the goalkeeper's choice to wear that number since it is a neo-Nazi insignia. The number 88 may be written as HH, which stands for "Heil Hitler," since the letter "H" is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

Radamel Falcao at Rayo Vallecano - 3

When signing with Rayo Vallecano of La Liga, the Colombian striker opted for No. 3, a number more often associated with defenders and fullbacks than with one of the most prolific attackers Europe has seen in recent years. Nonetheless, there is a valid rationale for selecting Falcao. When pressed for an explanation, he said he was honoring his late father.