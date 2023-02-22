Nantes host Juventus in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League playoffs. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus visit Nantes in the second leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in France on February 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Nantes got a major 1-1 tie in the first leg at Turin and could seal a historic ticket to the Round of 16 at home. However, last Sunday they suffered another loss at Ligue 1 with a 3-1 score facing Lens. They fell all the way to the 13th place in the standings. A win over Juventus would be one of the huge upsets of the year in Europe.

On the other side, Juventus are still living a very complicated moment. The 15-point deduction for a financial scandal left them with no chances in Serie A and that's why the only way to play in Europe next season is hoisting the trophy in the UEFA Europa League. After their surprising elimination in the group stage of the Champions League, Juventus cannot allow themselves another failure.

Nantes vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Nantes vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: ESPN, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, RTL+

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX+