Juventus visit Nantes in the second leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in France on February 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
[Watch Nantes vs Juventus online free in the US on FuboTV]
Nantes got a major 1-1 tie in the first leg at Turin and could seal a historic ticket to the Round of 16 at home. However, last Sunday they suffered another loss at Ligue 1 with a 3-1 score facing Lens. They fell all the way to the 13th place in the standings. A win over Juventus would be one of the huge upsets of the year in Europe.
On the other side, Juventus are still living a very complicated moment. The 15-point deduction for a financial scandal left them with no chances in Serie A and that's why the only way to play in Europe next season is hoisting the trophy in the UEFA Europa League. After their surprising elimination in the group stage of the Champions League, Juventus cannot allow themselves another failure.
Nantes vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Nantes vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: ESPN, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, RTL+
UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX+