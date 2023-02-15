Necaxa take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes for the 2023 Liga MX Clasura. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Liga MX Clasura in your country

Necaxa and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clasura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. Both teams lost a recent game. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clasura game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on FuboTV]

Necaxa are struggling to climb spots in the 2023 Clausura tournament, they have lost two of the last three games, a loss against Pachuca 1-2 and a recent loss against America 1-2.

Pumas UNAM also lost a recent game against Tigres UANL 2-4, that loss was the end of a winning streak for Pumas. So far they are in the 10th spot of the standings.

Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-Off Time

Necaxa and Pumas UNAM play for the 2023 Liga MX Clasura on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes.

Mexico: 9:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM (ET)

Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: VIX+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA