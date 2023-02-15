Necaxa and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clasura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. Both teams lost a recent game. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clasura game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Necaxa are struggling to climb spots in the 2023 Clausura tournament, they have lost two of the last three games, a loss against Pachuca 1-2 and a recent loss against America 1-2.
Pumas UNAM also lost a recent game against Tigres UANL 2-4, that loss was the end of a winning streak for Pumas. So far they are in the 10th spot of the standings.
Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-Off Time
Necaxa and Pumas UNAM play for the 2023 Liga MX Clasura on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes.
Mexico: 9:05 PM
United States: 10:05 PM (ET)
Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Mexico: VIX+
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA