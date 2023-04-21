Pacos de Ferreira and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estadio da Capital do Movel in Paços de Ferreira. Visitors want to feed their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Pacos de Ferreira are in the 17th spot of the standings, that's a relegation spot, but they still have enough time to get out of the red zone.
Porto have won four of the last five games, the most recent victory being against Santa Clara 2-1 at home. They are in the 2nd spot of the standings, four points behind the first spot.
Pacos de Ferreira vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Pacos de Ferreira and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, April 22 at Estadio da Capital do Movel in Paços de Ferreira.
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM April 23
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM April 23
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 9:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Costa Rica: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Ecuador: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
India: 2:30 AM April 23
Indonesia: 4:30 AM April 23
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Japan: 5:30 AM April 23
Malaysia: 4:30 AM April 23
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM April 23
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Qatar: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Senegal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM April 23
South Africa: 10:30 PM
South Korea: 5:30 AM April 23
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM April 23
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM
Pacos de Ferreira vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, RTPi, GUIGO
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RTPi, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: RTPi, sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
South Africa: Sporty TV, RTPi, StarTimes App
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RTPi, RMC Sport 1
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi