Pacos de Ferreira and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estadio da Capital do Movel in Paços de Ferreira. Visitors want to feed their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Pacos de Ferreira are in the 17th spot of the standings, that's a relegation spot, but they still have enough time to get out of the red zone.

Porto have won four of the last five games, the most recent victory being against Santa Clara 2-1 at home. They are in the 2nd spot of the standings, four points behind the first spot.

Pacos de Ferreira vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Pacos de Ferreira and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, April 22 at Estadio da Capital do Movel in Paços de Ferreira.

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM April 23

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM April 23

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 9:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Costa Rica: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Ecuador: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

India: 2:30 AM April 23

Indonesia: 4:30 AM April 23

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Japan: 5:30 AM April 23

Malaysia: 4:30 AM April 23

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM April 23

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Qatar: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Senegal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM April 23

South Africa: 10:30 PM

South Korea: 5:30 AM April 23

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM April 23

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM

Pacos de Ferreira vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, RTPi, GUIGO

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RTPi, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: RTPi, sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

South Africa: Sporty TV, RTPi, StarTimes App

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RTPi, RMC Sport 1

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi