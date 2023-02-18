Porto take on Rio Ave at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Porto and Rio Ave meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria. The home team wants to win one more game. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Porto have a perfect record in the last five weeks, they won five games in a row, the most recent victory was against Sporting CP 2-1. Until now Porto are in the 2nd spot of the standings with a record of 15-3-2.

Rio Ave won a recent game that ended a two week losing streak, they won against Estoril 2-0. Rio Ave are in the 11th spot of the standings with 24 points.

Porto vs Rio Ave: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Rio Ave play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, February 18 at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM February 19

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

India: 2:30 AM February 19

Indonesia: 4:30 AM February 19

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM February 19

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM February 19

Norway: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM February 19

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM February 19

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM

Porto vs Rio Ave: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP África

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi, RMC Sport 1

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol