Porto and Rio Ave meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria. The home team wants to win one more game. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Porto have a perfect record in the last five weeks, they won five games in a row, the most recent victory was against Sporting CP 2-1. Until now Porto are in the 2nd spot of the standings with a record of 15-3-2.
Rio Ave won a recent game that ended a two week losing streak, they won against Estoril 2-0. Rio Ave are in the 11th spot of the standings with 24 points.
Porto vs Rio Ave: Kick-Off Time
Porto and Rio Ave play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, February 18 at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM February 19
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
India: 2:30 AM February 19
Indonesia: 4:30 AM February 19
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM February 19
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM February 19
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM February 19
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM February 19
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM
Porto vs Rio Ave: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP África
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi, RMC Sport 1
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol