Porto and Santa Clara meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team don't know what it's like to lose in the last five weeks. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Porto have a perfect record in the last five games with four wins and one draw, the most recent victory being against the standings leader, Benfica, 2-1 on the road.
Santa Clara is desperate and they only think about getting out of the relegation zone, they are in the last spot of the standings with a losing record of 3-6-18.
Porto vs Santa Clara: Kick-Off Time
Porto and Santa Clara play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, April 15 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM April 16
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM April 16
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 9:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Costa Rica: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Ecuador: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
India: 2:30 AM April 16
Indonesia: 4:30 AM April 16
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Japan: 5:30 AM April 16
Malaysia: 4:30 AM April 16
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM April 16
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Qatar: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Senegal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM April 16
South Africa: 10:30 PM
South Korea: 5:30 AM April 16
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM April 16
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM
Porto vs Santa Clara: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3
Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Morocco: RMC Sport 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 8 Serbia
Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, DAZN, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 13, sportdigital, Blue Sport
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol