Porto take on Santa Clara at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Porto vs Santa Clara: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Primeira Liga in your country

Porto and Santa Clara meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team don't know what it's like to lose in the last five weeks. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Porto have a perfect record in the last five games with four wins and one draw, the most recent victory being against the standings leader, Benfica, 2-1 on the road.

Santa Clara is desperate and they only think about getting out of the relegation zone, they are in the last spot of the standings with a losing record of 3-6-18.

Porto vs Santa Clara: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Santa Clara play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, April 15 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM April 16

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM April 16

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 9:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Costa Rica: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Ecuador: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

India: 2:30 AM April 16

Indonesia: 4:30 AM April 16

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Japan: 5:30 AM April 16

Malaysia: 4:30 AM April 16

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM April 16

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Qatar: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Senegal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM April 16

South Africa: 10:30 PM

South Korea: 5:30 AM April 16

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM April 16

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM

Porto vs Santa Clara: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Morocco: RMC Sport 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 8 Serbia

Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, DAZN, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 13, sportdigital, Blue Sport

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol