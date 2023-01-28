Tigres UANL take on Atletico San Luis at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The home team is the number one of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Tigres UANL don't know what it's like to lose in the 2023 Clausura tournament, after three weeks they have two victories and a recent draw against Tijuana 1-1.

Atletico San Luis had a winning streak comprised of a win and a draw that ended with a recent loss against Monterrey 3-1 on the road.

Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis: Kick-Off Time

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 28 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza.

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: VIX+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision