Tigres UANL take on Juarez at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2023 Liga MX Clausura

Tigres UANL and Juarez meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The home team is one of the big favorites to win this phase. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Tigres UANL are in the second spot of the 2023 Clausura standngs with a record of 4-2-0, only two Liga MX teams are undefeated in the last phase of the season, Tigres UANL and Club America.

Juarez have three wins after 6 games, it's a good start for them knowing that Juarez are usually underdogs. The last two weeks were good for them with a winning streak against Mazatlan 3-2 and Santos 3-1.

When will Tigres UANL vs Juarez be played?

Tigres UANL and Juarez play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Tuesday, February 14 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The home team has a big winning streak but the visitors haven't lost a game in two weeks.

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Juarez in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Tigres UANL and Juarez at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza on Tuesday, February 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.