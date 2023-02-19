Tottenham take on West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Tottenham vs West Ham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Tottenham and West Ham meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The home team is close to the big spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Tottenham vs West Ham online free in the US on FuboTV]

Tottenham lost a recent game that could have put them in a better Premier League spot, they lost a recent game against Leicester City 4-1 which ended a two-week winning streak.

West Ham only think about getting out of the relegation zone, they are the 18th spot of the standings with losing record of 5-5-12 and 20 points. They have three weeks without losing.

Tottenham vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham and West Ham play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Sunday, February 19 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM February 20

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM February 20

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM February 20

Mexico: 10:30 PM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM February 20

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM

Tottenham vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com