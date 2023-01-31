Uruguay U20 take on Colombia U20 today at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Uruguay U20 and Colombia U20 will face each other today in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota. The Uruguayans were lethal during the first phase. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Uruguay have one of the best squads in the tournament, they scored 11 goals during the first phase, plus Uruguay won three games and tied one.

Colombia were the second best team in the same group with Brazil, with two wins and two draws the Colombians advanced to the final phase.

Uruguay U20 vs Colombia U20: Kick-Off Time

Uruguay U20 and Colombia U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Tuesday, January 31 at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Bolivia: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Colombia: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

Peru: 8:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM

Uruguay U20 vs Colombia U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia

Brazil: SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

United States: Fanatiz International