Club Leon take on Tigres UANL at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Club Leon vs Tigres UANL online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club Leon and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. Both teams are fighting to keep their spots. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club Leon vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on Fubo]

Club Leon are at the 6th spot of the standings, they tied a recent game against Tijuana 0-0 on the road that was the third tie in the last five games that included a single victory.

Tigres UANL are enjoying a small winning streak from a recent victory against Puebla 1-0 and a draw against Queretaro 0-0.

When will Club Leon vs Tigres UANL be played?

Club Leon and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, April 30 at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. Both teams are in good spots to reach the playoffs.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Club Leon and Tigres UANL at the Estadio León in León de los Aldamas on Sunday, April 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.