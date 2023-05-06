Cruz Azul take on Atlas at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul and Atlas meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team does not want to lose this opportunity to go further in the postseason. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Cruz Azul did everything possible to enter the playoffs, but now they are reclassified as part of the eight teams that will fight to reach the Quarterfinals.

Atlas closed the regular season with 4-9-4 overall, they are in the 9th spot of the standings and that gave them access to this stage prior to the quarter-finals.

When will Cruz Azul vs Atlas be played?

Cruz Azul and Atlas play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, May 6 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. This game is likely to end in extra time.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Cruz Azul and Atlas at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Saturday, May 6, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.