Pumas UNAM take on Toluca at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM and Toluca meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico. The home team knows that it is unlikely to reach the playoffs. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Pumas UNAM are in the 16th spot of the standings as losing record of 4-2-8, at least they broke a losing streak with a win against Atletico San Luis 3-1.

Toluca are the second best team of the 2023 Clausura Tournament with a record of 8-4-2 overall, they have won three games in the last five weeks and lost one against Queretaro 0-1 on the road.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Toluca be played?

Pumas UNAM and Toluca play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, April 16 at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico. The visitors are big favorites to win against one of the best teams of last season.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Toluca in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Pumas UNAM and Toluca at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico on Sunday, April 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.