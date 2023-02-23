Barcelona visit Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League play-offs. Read here to check out what happens if Xavi's team lose in the second leg.

What happens if Barcelona lose to Manchester United in second leg of 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League?

FC Barcelona suffered a lot to rescue a 2-2 tie at home during the first leg against Manchester United in the most expected series of the UEFA Europa League play-offs. So far, Barcelona are doing extremely well locally as leaders in La Liga with eight points of advantage over Real Madrid. However, in the last few years, the continental competitions have been a total disappointment.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in a rebuilding process which seems to be leading toward success. After the arrival of Erik ten Hag as coach, the Red Devils are finally back as top contenders. This season, they're the only club in the United Kingdom alive in four major competitions. Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

So, Old Trafford is ready for one of the best matchups of the year. Read here to find out what happens if Barcelona lose to Manchester United in the second leg of the knockout round play-offs in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League.

What happens if Barcelona lose to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League?

If Barcelona lose to Manchester United in the second leg of the knockout round play-offs, Xavi's team will be officially eliminated from the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Then, after winning the series, Manchester United would go to the Round of 16.

In case Manchester United beat Barcelona, the draw for the Round of 16 will be held on February 24th. In that stage, the winners of the play-off series will join the group stage winners of the tournament.

That's why there are already eight teams qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League: Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, Freiburg, Arsenal and Union Saint-Gilloise.

If Manchester United eliminate Barcelona, the Round of 16 in the Europa League has its first leg scheduled to be played on March 9th and the second leg on March 16th. The Red Devils would arrive as favorites to reach the final which will be played on May 31st at Budapest.