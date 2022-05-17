Fortaleza will visit Alianza Lima in what will be the penultimate game of both in the group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, predictions and odds in the United States.

Alianza Lima and Fortaleza will play their last chance to advance to the round of 16 when they face each other for the Matchday of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of this 5th Matchday of the group stage. Both teams will play what is probably their last chance to qualify for the next phase. In the case of Alianza Lima, they must win the two remaining games and wait for Colo Colo to lose both of them so that they both have 7 points, although there they must be attentive to the goal difference, which favors the Chileans. A more reasonable goal would be to try to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, for which of course they should add as much as possible.

Their rivals will be Fortaleza, who have an unbeatable chance to reach the last Matchday with good chances: if they win and Colo Colo loses, both would have 7 points and would face each other in Matchday 6 for the last place in round 16, assuming that most likely the first will be obtained by River Plate. Although of course, in order to be able to depend on themselves in the last game, they must win this one against Alianza Lima.

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: National Stadium of Peru, Lima, Peru

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there is only one history of clashes between these two rivals, and that was on April 28 of this year when for Matchday 3 of this group stage, Fortaleza as locals beat Alianza Lima 2-1 with goals from Silvio Romero and Hercules for the Brazilians and Pablo Lavandeira for the Peruvian team.

This will be an interesting duel between two teams that are fighting for different goals, but are still in the fight to achieve them, and this game will be crucial to continue with chances of accessing the next round, or in the case of Alianza Lima, of being able to qualify to the Copa Sudamericana.

Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Fortaleza are the favorite with -120 odds, while Alianza Lima have +320. A tie would finish in a +265 payout.

Caesars Alianza Lima +320 Tie +265 Fortaleza -120

