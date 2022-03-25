Argentina and Venezuela will clash off today at Estadio Alberto J. Armando for Matchday 17 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Argentina will meet with Venezuela at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires today, March 25, 2022, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Matchday 17 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 28th overall meeting. No surprises here as Argentina are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 23 occasions so far; Venezuela have grabbed a triumph just twice to this day, and an equal number of two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when the La Albiceleste snatched a comfortable 3-1 away win in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Venezuela. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Time of the game

Argentina: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Brazil: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM United States: 7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT)

7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT) Canada: 4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT)

4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT) Mexico: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM UK: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Germany: 12:30 AM, March 26

12:30 AM, March 26 France: 12:30 AM, March 26

12:30 AM, March 26 Portugal: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Italy: 12:30 AM, March 26

12:30 AM, March 26 Spain: 12:30 AM, March 26

Argentina vs Venezuela: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online