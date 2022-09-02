Manchester City will visit Aston Villa for Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City remain firm on their way to renewing the Premier League title they won last season. Of the five games they have played so far, they have won four and drawn one. In their last match they defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 demonstrating their great power, and of course they want to continue their good performance.

Aston Villa are having a very bad start in this Premier League, quite the opposite of their rivals in this Matchday. Just one victory and four defeats in the first in the 5 Matchdays that have been in the PL. At the moment, they are in the relegation zone where they need to get out as soon as possible and for this they must obtain points.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Aston Villa will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, September 3 at the Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

