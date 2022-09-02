Aston Villa will receive Manchester City for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; but if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.
Manchester City remain firm on their way to renewing the Premier League title they won last season. Of the five games they have played so far, they have won four and drawn one. In their last match they defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 demonstrating their great power, and of course they want to continue their good performance.
Aston Villa are having a very bad start in this Premier League, quite the opposite of their rivals in this Matchday. Just one victory and four defeats in the first in the 5 Matchdays that have been in the PL. At the moment, they are in the relegation zone where they need to get out as soon as possible and for this they must obtain points.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Aston Villa will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, September 3 at the Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England.
Australia: 2:30 AM (September 3)
Bahamas: 12:30 PM
Bangladesh: 8:30 PM
Barbados: 12:30 PM
Belize: 10:30 AM
Botswana: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Brunei: 12:30 AM (September 3)
Burundi: 6:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Eswatini: 6:30 PM
Ethiopia: 7:30 PM
Fiji: 4:30 AM (September 3)
France: 6:30 PM
Gambia: 4:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Guyana: 12:30 PM
India: 10 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Lesotho: 6:30 PM
Liberia: 4:30 PM
Malawi: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 3)
Malta: 6:30 PM
Mauritius: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Namibia: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 3)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Pakistan: 9:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (September 3)
Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 3)
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Rwanda: 6:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 3)
Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (September 3)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Sudan: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 10 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW
France: Channel+Foot
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1
International: Villa TV
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football
Pakistan: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sri Lanka: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, NBC
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2