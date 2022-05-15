Atlas play Chivas for the Quarter-finals second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico today. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlas are ready to play against Chivas in Quarter-finals second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Jalisco today, May 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is a little closer to the title. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Atlas won the first leg of the quarter-finals against Chivas in what was an exciting game where the big faves, Atlas, showed all their power during the 90 minutes of the game, now with the advantage at home things are tilted in favor of Atlas.

Chivas had serious defensive problems in the game against Atlas, during that game Chivas barely scored a goal in what was a hard defeat for the team that won easily in the reclassification against a big favorite.

Atlas vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Atlas vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlas vs Chivas: Storylines

Atlas were the third best team of the standings during the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they won seven games, drew six and lost another four. The team drew two of the last three games of the regular season and won one against Toluca. It should be noted that Atlas are the defending champions of the first phase of Liga MX as they won the 2021 Apertura Tournament against Club Leon.

Chivas had a tough season for most of the tournament, they also won seven games as Atlas but lost five and that took them directly to the reclassification round against Pumas UNAM. In that game Chivas were underdogs, but the team won 4-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament. In the first leg game against Atlas the team allowed two goals during the first half and they scored a goal in the 52nd minute of the second half to lose the game 1-2 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlas vs Chivas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlas vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

Atlas are favorites to win this game with 2.36 odds that will pay $236 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they are the defending champions and they have the home field advantage. Chivas are underdogs at 3.48 odds. The draw is offered at 3.12 odds and totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Atlas 2.36.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Atlas 2.36 Draw / Totals 3.12 / 2 Chivas 3.48

* Odds via Caesars.