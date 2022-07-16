Atlas play Cruz Azul for the Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlas are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Jalisco on July 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team have not yet shown why they are the defending champions. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

So far Atlas have no wins in the first phase of Liga MX, only one draw and one loss which means that the defending champions are not in a good shape. But they still have a lot of time to climb positions in the standings.

Cruz Azul are favorites this season as they were in the previous one and for now the team is in a favorable position in the standings with a win and a recent loss at home that raised doubts about the defensive work of the team.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Atlas lost a recent game against Toluca 2-3 in what was a tough on the road battle where the defending champions allowed three goals in less than 15 minutes. Atlas' defense was a disaster but the team scored a couple of goals in the 43rd and 84th minute. This will be the first home game for Atlas after playing the first two games of the 2022 Apertura Tournament on the road.

Cruz Azul won the first game of the season against Tigres UANL 3-2 on the road, that victory was good for the team to show that they are in good form but after that game they lost against Pachuca 1-2 at home where the team's defense allowed two goals in the first half and Cruz Azul's offensive attack was weak with 2-8 shots on target.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlas vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Atlas are favorites at home to win this game with 2.20 odds that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to win a game but the visitors’ record is better. Cruz Azul are underdogs with 3.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Atlas 2.20.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Atlas 2.20 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Cruz Azul 3.10

* Odds via BetMGM.