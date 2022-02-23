Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will face each other today at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United today at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. This will be one of the most exciting UCL clashes, with both El Colchonero and the Red Devils are going through a similar situation in their leagues. Here, you will find the time of this soccer game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Spanish team coached by Diego Simeone is far from leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2021-2022 La Liga table, so they are focused on their next Champions League clash against the Red Devils.

The same thing happens with Manchester United, as they are way behind 2021-2022 Premier League leaders and town rivals Manchester City in the domestic league standings. With Cristiano Ronaldo as their main weapon in attack, the visitors will be looking for a victory today in Madrid and get the advantage for the return leg in Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Canada: DAZN

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Free

Germany: Servus TV, DAZN1, DAZN

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: BTSport.com, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live

US: FuboTV (Free Trial), Paramount+ (Free Trial), TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, CBS, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC.