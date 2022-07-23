One of the teams that are under the most pressure to occupy the top spots in Liga MX in the Apertura 2022 will be looking for a win when they visit a team that could give them a hard time: Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul. Find out how and where to watch this match in the United States.

The big teams are not always the ones that enjoy themselves the most because the pressure on them is suffocating. So Cruz Azul looks to get back on track in Liga MX when it visits Atletico San Luis in the Torneo Apertura 2022. Enjoy this story on how to watch the live stream of this game in the United States.

After breaking their curse last year, Cruz Azul knows that their prestige cannot live on the past, which is why being far from the top of the Liga MX standings worries them. Their start to the tournament has been turbulent and only a win can remedy that.

On the other side, Atletico San Luis has a different objective to that of its rival in matchday 5 of the Apertura 2022, and that is to get as far away as possible from the penalty zone. To begin with, with 4 matches played, they are not achieving this goal, with just one win, two defeats and a draw.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Date

Midweek soccer is the best incentive to overcome stress and workload. Thus, in the double-header of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez stadium will host the Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul clash, which will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: To Be Confirmed

Being able to enjoy the match of one of the emblematic and historic teams of the Mexican Liga MX is an unmissable opportunity. Very soon you will know through which media to enjoy the live broadcast of Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul of the Torneo Apertura 2022.