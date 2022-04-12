Bayern play against Villarreal for a Quarter-finals game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Bayern and Villarreal meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich, on April 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team is destined to win this game.. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Bayern are at a disadvantage from the loss in Spain, but they are a machine goals at home and it is highly likely that Bayern will win this game to advance to the next round of the knockout stage in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

Villarreal were lethal playing at home but now the team must show that same efficiency but playing on the road. Germany is not an easy field, many big teams failed playing against Bayern on the road.

Bayern vs Villarreal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Bayern vs Villarreal: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Bayern vs Villarreal: Storylines

Bayern were superior in the first phase of the knockout stage against Red Bull Salzburg, they won the first leg game 1-1 and then won the second game 7-1. That game was a showcase of Bayern's offensive attack at home, but everyone already knows what Bayern can do in Germany as they almost always win the local league, Bundesliga, with a big advantage over other teams.

Villarreal know how to play in the UEFA tournaments, they are the champions of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League, that title gave them access to the Champions League. But Villarreal's problem is that playing in their local league in Spain the team is not as productive as when they play abroad.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bayern vs Villarreal in the U.S.

Bayern vs Villarreal: Predictions And Odds

Bayern are big favorites to win this game with 1.27 odds that will pay $127 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a stronger offense attack that will crush the visitor's defense. Villarreal are underdogs at 9.25 odds. The draw is offered at 6.50 odds and totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this Champions League game is: Over 3.5.

BetMGM Bayern 1.27 Draw 6.50 / 3.5 Villarreal 9.25

* Odds via BetMGM.