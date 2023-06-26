Canada vs Guadeloupe: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Canada will play against Guadeloupe this Tuesday, June 27 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Gold Cup kicks off for one of the main contenders to win it, none other than Canada. Despite facing some key absences such as Atiba Hutchinson and Alphonso Davies, the Canadian team is considered one of the strongest in the tournament and is likely to emerge as the group leader.

On the other hand, Guadeloupe are perceived as the weakest opponent, and it appears challenging for them to compete with the others. However, this presents an opportunity for them to gain valuable experience that can contribute to the growth of soccer in their country. There is no better way to start than by facing one of the strongest teams in the Confederation.

Canada vs Guadeloupe: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 1:00 AM (June 28)

Denmark: 1:00 AM (June 28)

Germany: 1:00 AM (June 28)

Guadeloupe: 7:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 AM (June 28)

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 AM (June 28)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (June 28)

Norway: 1:00 AM (June 28)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (June 28)

Sweden: 1:00 AM (June 28)

Switzerland: 1:00 AM (June 28)

UK: 12:00 AM (June 28)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Canada vs Guadeloupe: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Guadeloupe: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, UniMás.