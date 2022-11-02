Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb meet today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The visitors want to fight one last time to continue playing in a European tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Chelsea have nothing to worry about as they have 10 points and a record of 3-1-1 overall, those numbers give them safe access to the Knockout Phase. Chelsea's most recent victory was against Red Bulls Salzburg 2-1 on the road.
Dinamo Zagreb need to win this game and hope that Red Bull Salzburg loses against Milan in the fight for the second spot in the group. Dinamo have only 4 points.
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 2 at Stamford Bridge in London.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 2
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 2
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Denmark: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 2
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 2
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 9:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 2
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 2
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 2
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 10:00 PM
Poland: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 111:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 2
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 2
Spain: 10:00 PM
Sweden: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 2
UK: 9:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Ireland: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+