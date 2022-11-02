Chelsea take on Dinamo Zagreb today at Stamford Bridge in London for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb meet today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The visitors want to fight one last time to continue playing in a European tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Chelsea have nothing to worry about as they have 10 points and a record of 3-1-1 overall, those numbers give them safe access to the Knockout Phase. Chelsea's most recent victory was against Red Bulls Salzburg 2-1 on the road.

Dinamo Zagreb need to win this game and hope that Red Bull Salzburg loses against Milan in the fight for the second spot in the group. Dinamo have only 4 points.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 2 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 2

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 2

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 2

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 2

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 2

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 2

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 2

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 111:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 2

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 2

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 2

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+