Chelsea and Newcastle will clash off on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chelsea and Newcastle will face each other at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET) in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to Peacock (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 54th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 28 games so far; Newcastle have celebrated a victory 13 times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 30, 2021, when the Blues snatched a comfortable 3-0 win away at the Newcastle Stadium in Newcastle. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Live Stream: Peacock (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Storylines

Chelsea have recently been in great form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to triumph four times, drawing once (DWWWW). Meanwhile, Newcastle have the same record of four triumphs in the last five matches. In addition, they have also managed to draw once (WDWWW).

The Blues currently sit in third place in the Premier League with 56 points in 27 matches so far. On the other hand, Newcastle are placed 11 places below them, in 14th place of the Premier League table with 31 points won in 27 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 25, 1911, and it ended in a thrilling 3-0 win for Newcastle in the FA Cup Semifinals. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 30.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Newcastle in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 30 game between Chelsea and Newcastle, to be played on Sunday at the Stamford Bridge in London, will be broadcast on Peacock (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Another option is SiriusXM FC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Chelsea. PointsBet see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -325 odds to grab a win in Matchday 30. The away side Newcastle have a +900 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an +400 payout.

