Chelsea will host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in an exciting match for the 23rd round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Check out all the detailed information about this EPL game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

The Blues have been struggling lately in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Brighton on Tuesday to accumulate four domestic league games without victories. Meanwhile, Tottenham are climbing positions in the standings and will visit Stamford Bridge witha 10-game unbeaten run if the EPL.

Besides all these stats, these two teams will meet again only a couple of weeks after their clash for the Carabao Cup semifinals. Chelsea managed to win both games of the series to clinch a 3-0 victory on aggregate and advance to the EFL Cup final.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Date

The match for the 23rd round of the Premier League between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played on Sunday, January 23, at Stamford Bridge. Last time they met was for the return leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals, with finished in a 1-0 away win for the Blues.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free Chelsea vs Tottenham

The Chelsea vs Tottenham game to be played at Stamford Bridge for the 23rd round of the Premier League will be broadcast in the US by SiriusXM FC, Peacock. In Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.