Club America vs Chivas: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Club America will receive Chivas in what will the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Club America vs Chivas online in the US on Fubo]

It is a new edition of the “Clasico Nacional”, and now the two teams face looking for nothing less than a place in the final of this Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Of course, neither of them wants to be left out, not only because they would lose the chance to play in a final, but also because of the pain of being eliminated by their arch-rival.

The game of the first leg was favorable to Club America, who won as visitors 1-0 with a goal from Zendejas, so their favoritism has been reinforced, taking into account that they define the series at home. However, Chivas are a tough team and that is why the “Aguilas” should not be overconfident.

Club America vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 PM

Guatemala: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 AM (May 21)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Club America vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Mexico: Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Afizzionados

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.