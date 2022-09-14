Club America play against Santos Laguna today at the Estadio Azteca for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club America are ready to play against Santos Laguna in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca today, September 14, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites to win the first phase.

Club America wants to close the regular season with the best standings record but Monterrey is very close with a similar record. So far Club America has a record of 10-1-3 and 31 points in the first spot of the standings.

Santos Laguna are close to reaching the playoffs since the team is the 4th best of the standings with a record of 8-2-4 and 28 points. The last two weeks have been good for Santos with a recent win and draw against Queretaro.

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Storylines

Club America as standings leaders don't have to worry if they lose a couple of games before the end of the regular season since with their record the team can easily reach the playoffs as a big favorite. Club America have a perfect record at home with five wins, one draw and zero losses.

Santos Laguna know that the home team has a long winning streak that seems almost impossible to break, but they are also in a good position with just two losses in the last ten weeks and Santos Laguna's most recent result was a draw against Queretaro 3-3.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Santos Laguna in the U.S.

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Predictions And Odds

Club America are home favorites to win this game with 1.52 odds that will pay $152 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak and a perfect home record. Santos Laguna are underdogs with 6.00 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America 1.52.

BetMGM Club America 1.52 Draw / Totals 4.00 / 2.5 Santos Laguna 6.00

