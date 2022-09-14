Copenhagen take on Sevilla today at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Copenhagen vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Copenhagen and Sevilla meet today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The home team wants to win a game as underdogs but the visitors are also hungry for a victory. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Copenhagen were crushed by Borussia Dortmund, the Germans showed no mercy against them and won the game 4-0. That game was on the road and it is likely that Copenhagen now have a certain advantage against the Spanish playing at home.

Sevilla had a disappointing first game as they lost against a big favorite like Manchester City. But it was unlikely that Sevilla could win against the English team but they were not expected to lose without scoring goals.

Copenhagen vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Copenhagen and Sevilla play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

