Copenhagen and Sevilla meet today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The home team wants to win a game as underdogs but the visitors are also hungry for a victory. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).
Copenhagen were crushed by Borussia Dortmund, the Germans showed no mercy against them and won the game 4-0. That game was on the road and it is likely that Copenhagen now have a certain advantage against the Spanish playing at home.
Sevilla had a disappointing first game as they lost against a big favorite like Manchester City. But it was unlikely that Sevilla could win against the English team but they were not expected to lose without scoring goals.
Copenhagen vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Copenhagen and Sevilla play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 15
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 15
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 15
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 15
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 15
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Copenhagen vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahrain: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Bermuda: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil: HBO Max
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN6 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football