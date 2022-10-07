Cruz Azul and Club Leon clash in the Wild Card round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The Wild Card round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs is here, and it will bring us an exciting clash between Cruz Azul and Club Leon on Saturday, October 8. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Maquina Cementera head into this game in high spirits, having finished the regular season with four consecutive victories. Cruz Azul struggled at some point during the tournament, but eventually, Raul Erasto Gutierrez led them to the first round of the playoffs.

Leon, meanwhile, have been more inconsistent in the final weeks of the regular season. Renato Paiva's men concluded the regular season with a dramatic draw against Tijuana. Will they pull off a shock at the Estadio Azteca?

Cruz Azul vs. Leon: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Time: 10:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca

Location: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul vs. Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Cruz Azul vs. Leon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Cruz Azul left behind a poor start to the tournament to finish 7th in the regular season standings with 24 points. Leon, on the other hand, finished 10th with 22 points.

The Cementeros have the upper hand in the all-time Liga MX series against Leon, with 12 victories, nine draws, and six defeats. On top of that, Cruz Azul beat Leon in five of their last six league games (L1).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Leon in the US

The game to be played between Cruz Azul and Leon in the Wild Card of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura playoffs will be broadcast in the US on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Cruz Azul vs. Leon: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM sees Cruz Azul as favorites with 2.10 odds, while Club Leon have 3.20, and a tie would result in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.10 Tie 3.40 Leon 3.20

* Odds via BetMGM.