Cruz Azul are ready to play against Necaxa in Reclassification of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca today, May 7, 2022, at 6:45 PM (ET). The visitors want to win, but the home team are favorites to play in the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cruz Azul are playing again in reclassification, they reached that stage during the 2021 Apertura season playoffs but lost. Cruz Azul lost a game against Necaxa this year at home, but last season they won one against Necaxa on the road.

Necaxa are eager to win this game since during the first phase of the Liga MX, the Apertura tournament, they could not qualify due to the bad results during that phase that ended with a negative record for them.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 6:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:45 PM

CT: 5:45 PM

MT: 4:45 PM

PT: 3:45 PM

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Storylines

Cruz Azul finished in the eighth spot of the standings in the 2022 Clausura tournament with 7-4-6 and that led them to the reclassification round. In Liga MX, eight spots of the 12 standings must go through a phase called reclassification to advance in the playoffs. The last game of the regular season was a test for Cruz Azul, they tied against Club America 0-0 on the road and before that tie they lost at home against Atletico San Luis 0-1.

Necaxa feel they did a good job during the regular season after finishing among the 12 best teams in the second phase of the tournament at the 9th spot with 25 points and 7-2-8. Necaxa have problems offensively, they average only 1.09 goals per game and the defense allows 1.26 goals per game. The most recent victory on the road for them was against Puebla 1-0 on the road but Necaxa could not close the regular season with a winning streak since after that game against Puebla they lost against Guadalajara.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Necaxa in the U.S.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are favorites to win this game with 2.14 odds that will pay $214 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they are big favorites despite sharing a similar record with the visitors. Necaxa are underdogs with 3.65 odds. The draw is offered at 3.00 and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 2.14.

Caesars Cruz Azul 2.14 Draw / Totals 3.00 Necaxa 3.65

* Odds via Caesars.