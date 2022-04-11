Cruz Azul take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM meet in the Semifinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team is ready to win and advance to the final. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Cruz Azul lost the first leg of the semifinals 1-2 in what was an unexpected loss for them, but the margin was not that big after all. Cruz Azul must win this game and not allow their rivals to score more than one goal during the second leg game.

Pumas UNAM have a slight advantage against Cruz Azul but they know that the home team is strong in Liga MX and they know how to play in the worst situations. In addition, the Mexican teams are highly dominant in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals on Tuesday, April 12 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. This game will be highly defensive as both teams are looking for a way to score an early goal and get the advantage as quickly as possible.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals, Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Tuesday, April 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UniMás

