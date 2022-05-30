Ecuador and Nigeria will face each other in this international friendly that serves as preparation for Qatar 2022. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Ecuador want to get to the World Cup in Qatar this year in the best way and for this they will face Nigeria, one of the best African teams. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FITE TV.

Ecuador will return to the World Cups after having made a very good qualification, finishing in fourth place, which gave it a direct place in Qatar. Of course, they want to get to the most important tournament for national teams in the best shape, so this friendly against one of the best African teams is perfect for the Ecuadorians.

In the case of Nigeria, already out of the World Cup, they seek to start building a project that will allow them to qualify for the next edition in 2026, with the advantage that the number of participating teams will also grow and therefore a greater number of African teams will be able to qualify. The Nigerians seem to be on the right track having faced Mexico first and now Ecuador, two very strong teams in Concacaf and Conmebol, respectively.

Ecuador vs Nigeria: Date

This international friendly match between Ecuador and Nigeria that will take place at the Red Bull Arena, in New Jersey, New York will be played on Thursday, June 2 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Ecuador vs Nigeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Ecuador vs Nigeria

Ecuador and Nigeria will play this international friendly match this Thursday, June 2 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FITE TV.

