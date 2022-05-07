FC Dallas play against Seattle Sounders today at Toyota Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 10. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

FC Dallas are ready to face Seattle Sounders, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 10 game will take place at Toyota Stadium today, May 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team is unstoppable so far they have lost only one game in nine weeks. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

FC Dallas are showing no mercy to anyone, winning four of the last six games and drawing three others, the most recent score was a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City on the road. After this game FC Dallas have another big game in front against LA Galaxy.

Seattle Sounders are hyped after winning the CONCACAF Champions League against a Mexican team and breaking the bad streak of two decades without an MLS team winning the tournament, but that also created a distraction that Seattle Sounders are paying with four losses in the 2022 MLS regular season.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

Live Stream: Star+

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

FC Dallas tied the first game of the season against Toronto FC at home 1-1, and after that game they lost another game against New England Revolution 0-1 on the road. But in matchweek 3 things started to change for FC Dallas as they won at home games and drew three on the road in what has so far been their biggest winning streak of the 2022 MLS season.

Seattle Sounders are champions of the CONCACAF Champions League after they won against Pumas UNAM. But now the team must focus on MLS and reconnect their cables to the local tournament as they performed well in the 2021 season. The last two games in the local league were losses for Seattle Sounders against Inter Miami 0-1 and against San Jose 3-4.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are KMPX 29, ESPN+, KTXA Dallas, fcdallas.com, Amazon Prime Video, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

FC Dallas are favorites to win at home with 1.77 odds that will pay $177 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a strong winning streak but the visitors are hyped. Seattle Sounders are underdogs at 4.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 4.70.

Caesars FC Dallas 1.77 Draw 3.70 Seattle Sounders 4.70

* Odds via Caesars.