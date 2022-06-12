France and Croatia will face each other on Monday at Stade De France on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Group A1. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

France vs Croatia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in the US and Canada

The reigning Nations League champions France and Croatia will square off at the Stade De France in Paris on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A1 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 10th overall meeting. Expectedly, France are the overwhelming favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a win on six occasions so far. Three games have ended in a tie, while Croatia are yet to claim a victory to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 6, 2022, and it ended in a th\rilling 1-1 draw in this year’s Nations League Group Stage match at the Poljud in Split. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the new edition of the Nations League.

France vs Croatia: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stade De France, Paris

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

France vs Croatia: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

France vs Croatia: Storylines

France have been in a disappointing form in the Nations League. In their first three fixtures, they have not won a single game while drawing twice and losing once. Meanwhile, Croatia have also failed to impress recently, as they have won only once in their first three games. In addition, they have managed to lose and draw once.

Les Bleus currently sit at the bottom of the League A Group A1 table with two points in three games so far. On the other hand, the Checkered Ones are placed right above them, in third place in League A Group A1, with four points won after three matches.

These opponents don’t have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to July 8, 1998, when the game ended in a 2-1 France win in a 1998 WC Semifinals match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 4.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free France vs Croatia in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A1 Matchday 4 between France and Croatia, to be played on Monday at the Stade De France in Paris, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch France vs Croatia anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between France and Croatia but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

France vs Croatia: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of France. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -210 odds. The away side Croatia, meanwhile, have a whopping +500 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the fourth matchday, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel France -210 Tie +240 Croatia +500

* Odds by FanDuel