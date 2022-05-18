Houston Dynamo play against Seattle Sounders today at PNC Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 12. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Houston Dynamo are ready to face Seattle Sounders, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 12 game will take place at PNC Stadium on May 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The visitors are hungry for more victories, they want to climb more positions in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Houston Dynamo are enjoying a good spot in the MLS standings, 6th place with 4-3-4 overall, and best of all, they ended a losing streak of three consecutive weeks.

Seattle Sounders are slowly playing better, the team won a recent game against Minnesota United at home and just like Houston they also cut a heavy load of three weeks without winning, the team hadn't won at home since March.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Location: PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

The Houston Dynamo has a better record than the Sounders after 11 weeks into the 2022 MLS season, but there is a reason behind that, since the Sounders were playing at the CONCACAF Champions League, they won that tournament. But the Houston Dynamo wasted no time and they won three of the first seven games of 2022, including three draws and one loss, after that strong start to the season they lost three straight against FC Dallas, Austin FC and DC United. The recent 2-0 victory against Nashville ended that bad streak.

Seattle Sounders are happy with their title but the team still has to find a way to climb positions in the standings with more victories. Their upcoming schedule is made up of one game on the road and five consecutive games at home that would serve as the perfect opportunity to climb more spots in the standings. The Sounders won Matchweek 11 against Minnesota 3-1 with goals by Raul Ruidiaz, Cristian Roldan and Nicolas Lodeiro.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States and other options to watch the game in the US are AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Houston Dynamo are slight favorites at home with 2.45 odds that will pay $245 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a better record than the visitors, but the visiting team is hyped. Seattle Sounders are underdogs at 2.90 odds. The draw is offered at 3.35 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

