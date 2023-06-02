There are only a few games left in European competitions before the season officially ends. The main match still pending is the Champions League final, but this derby between Manchester City and Manchester United to determine the FA Cup champion seems very attractive.

Manchester City are in front of a great opportunity to get the Treble this season. They already won the Premier League over Arsenal, although they could also add the UCL if they defeat Inter. The Citizens destroyed the Red Devils with a 6-3 in the EPL last year, but hey lost their second matchup.

Manchester United had a very good season under Erik ten Hag that included winning the Carabao Cup in February. Despite their irregularities this year, they had an even better accomplishment in qualifying for the next UCL. However, they need to make sure to not repeat the performance they had against Manchester City in their first game.

Ways to listen Manchester City vs Manchester United on the radio

This should be a magnific game to watch between two of the best English teams in the season. Manchester City finished first with 89 points, but Manchester United also had a fantastic year being third with 75 points. Every fan should want to be near a screen to not miss anything, although it will also be available on the radio for those who prefer that option.

The FA Cup final can be followed on TuneIn, talkSport, and BBC Radio 5 Live. Other options are the own broadcasts each team is going to have for their own supporters. They will be on Manchester City’s official website or MUTV depending on what club you choose.