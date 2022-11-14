Ireland will face Norway in what will be an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Ireland and Norway will face against each other in what will be an international friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in Canada on DAZN.

Two teams face each other in this game that, sadly, will not be in Qatar. In the case of the locals, Ireland, they were quite far from qualifying, since they shared a group with Serbia and Portugal, who were the teams that took first and second place, respectively, with a wide difference.

In the case of Norway, they were much closer: just 3 points behind Turkey, who took second place. Now they will seek to participate in a World Cup again. And of course, they want to start preparing the future team in the best way for the next commitments.

Ireland vs Norway: Date

This international friendly match between Ireland and Norway at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland will be played this Thursday, November 17 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Ireland vs Norway: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

Ireland and Norway will play this international friendly match on Thursday, November 17 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada. In the US it can be seen on: ESPN+.

