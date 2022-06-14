Jamaica play against Mexico for a League A Group A game of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Jamaica and Mexico meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Independence Park in Kingston on June 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Visitors must show a stronger game. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Jamaica are group leaders but they know that leadership won't last long if they lose to Mexico, but the team is in a good position with a draw and a win against Suriname. The Reggae Boyz played Mexico during the World Cup Qualifiers in 2022 and lost 1-2 at home on January 27.

Mexico are one of the three big favorites from North America that will pay in Qatar 2022, but until now there are many doubts about the current Mexican squad, especially after the defeat against Uruguay 0-3 in a friendly game, that has been the Mexico's only loss in 2022.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Jamaica vs Mexico: Storylines

Jamaica failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 but now the team is playing better in the CONCACAF Nations League leading League A's Group A with 4 points but Mexico are close with three points. The Reggae Boyz must win or tie this game to keep the first spot as a loss would give the Mexicans the lead.

This tournament is relatively easy for Mexico but they need to fix all their attacking and defending issues before traveling to Qatar 2022 since during a friendly game against Uruguay the team was weak and allowed three goals, and the worst of all was that after that loss they tied a game 0-0 against another top notch South American team, Ecuador 0-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jamaica vs Mexico in the U.S.

This 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group A will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Predictions And Odds

Mexico are favorites to win this game with 1.68 odds that will pay $168 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they already know what its to win against the visitors. Jamaica are underdogs at 4.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Jamaica 4.50 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Mexico 1.68

