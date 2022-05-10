Juventus and Inter will face-off for the 2021-2022 Coppa Italia title at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Here you will find out predictions, odds, game information and how to to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Juventus seek their second consecutive Coppa Italia title, while Inter want to clinch the title after 11 years. Here you will find out predictions, odds, game information and how to to watch or live stream the game in the United States. The 2021-2022 Coppa Italia Final will be available in the United States to watch on Paramount+.

Juventus are currently out of contention for the Italian league title, therefore this is the last chance to clinch a trophy for their fan base. Dusan Vlahovic with 3 goals and Paulo Dybala with 2 goals scored are Juventus' main strikers. The team managed by Maximiliano Allegri wants to clinch their 2nd consecutive Coppa Italia title, like the Biaconeri side did back in 2021.

On the other side, Inter are currently fighting for the Italian league title, however this will be their first test for a major national trophy in this season. The Nerazzurri seek 8th Coppa Italia title after a 11-year droughout of this 100-year old competition.

Juventus vs Inter: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Juventus vs Inter: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Juventus vs Inter: Storylines

Juventus cames off 3 consecutive wins in the 2021-2022 Coppa Italia. In the Round of 16, the Biaconeri won 4-1 to Sampdoria. In the quarterfinals they won 2-1 to Sassuolo and in the two-leg Semifinals stage, they won 3-0 in the global score to Fiorentina. This is their 22nd Coppa Italia final stage appearance. Juventus have won 14 times this trophy. Will this time be the 15th?

On the other side, Inter cames off 3 consecutives wins, too. The Nerazzurri won 3-2 to Empoli in the Round of 16 stage, also 2-0 to Roma in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals they won 3-0 in the global score to their Derby rivals AC Milan. They have qualified to their 8th Coppa Italia final stage appearance. Inter have won 7 times this title. Will this be the 8th?

Juventus vs Inter: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2021-2022 Coppa Italia final matchup between Juventus and Inter will be played at the Stadio Olimpico this Wednesday, May 11 at 3:00 PM (ET). This game will be available in the United States to watch on Paramount+. Other options are: CBS Sports Network.

Juventus vs Inter: Predictions and Odds

This clash for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Final stage is set for the oddsmakers. Caesars have Inter as favorites to win the title with a -160 odds. While, Juventus are with a +125 odds to win the Coppa Italia title.

