LA Galaxy play against Sporting Kansas City today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 29. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy are ready to face Sporting Kansas City, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 29 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park today, September 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team need to win this game at all costs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

LA Galaxy are in the 8th spot of the standings and they know they need to win this game to climb one more spot and be among the seven that could play in the playoffs. But there are still a few weeks before the end of the regular season and anything could happen.

Sporting Kansas City are unlikely to be able to play in the playoffs, although they have won three of the last five games. The fate of the team depends on what other teams do during the remaining weeks of the season, although at the same time they would have to win all the upcoming games.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines

LA Galaxy have a good record in the last five games with two draws, two wins and one loss. The LA Galaxy's home record is positive at 7-2-5 and the most recent win at home was against Vancouver 5-2. The team is scoring an average of 1.63 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City played well during August with three wins and one loss, probably the best month for them this season. This game against LA Galaxy will be the first in September for Sporting and the best thing is that last month they won a game against La Galaxy at home 4-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Great 38 - WTTA, ESPN+, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are home favorites to win with 1.63 odds that will pay $163 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record at home but the visitors already won a game against them. Sporting Kansas City are underdogs with 4.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.20 odds and totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LA Galaxy 1.63.

BetMGM LA Galaxy 1.63 Draw 4.20 / 3.5 Sporting Kansas City 4.50

