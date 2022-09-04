LAFC play against Real Salt Lake today at Banc of California Stadium for the 2022 ML S Matchweek 29. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LAFC are ready to face Real Salt Lake, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 29 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium today, September 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team doesn't want to give in to anyone else after losing to an underdog. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Los Angeles FC are the conference leaders with 18 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses and a total of 57 points with a ‘guaranteed’ spot to play in the playoffs. The second best in the Western Conference is Austin with 51 points, they could steal the spot from LAFC during the remaining six regular season weeks.

Real Salt Lake are fighting to keep their spot in the top seven to play in the post season, so far they are in the 6th spot of the standings with 11-9-8 overall and 42 points. Portland Timbers are close with 39 points.

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Los Angeles FC lost a recent game against the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on the road, it was a tough loss against an underdog but worst of all, that game was the third loss in a row for them. LAFC's home record is positive at 11-2-1.

Real Salt Lake have a losing record playing on the road, 3-5-6, although they have won one of two recent games on the road against Seattle Sounders and tied another against FC Dallas. The most recent victory for Real Salt Lake was against Minnesota United 3-0 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LAFC vs Real Salt Lake in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are My13 KCOP, ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN+, KMYU Utah, Estrella TV, KSL-TV, SiriusXM FC.

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions And Odds

LAFC are big favorites to win this game at home with 1.44 odds that will pay $144 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record as conferece leaders. Real Salt Lake are underdogs with 6.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.75 odds and totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LAFC 1.44.

LAFC 1.44 Draw 4.75 / 3.5 Real Salt Lake 6.25

* Odds via BetMGM.