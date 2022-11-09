Liverpool and Derby County meet in the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team is trying to get back in top form like they were last season. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Liverpool are having trouble starting the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they already have four losses which is a bad sign of their current form. But it's still early in the season to say that Liverpool will be out of the tournament spots.
Derby County had a tough game against Mansfield Town during the second round, they barely won the game 2-1, but the first goal of the game went to Mansfield Town at the 30th minute by an own goal (Hewitt).
Liverpool vs Derby County: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool and Derby County play for the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round on Wednesday, November 9 at Anfield in Liverpool.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 10
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 10
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 10
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 10
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 10
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 10
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 10
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 10
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 10
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 10
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Liverpool vs Derby County: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Talksport 2 Radio UK
United States: ESPN+
If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here