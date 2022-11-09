Liverpool take on Derby County at Anfield in Liverpool for the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Liverpool and Derby County meet in the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team is trying to get back in top form like they were last season. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Liverpool are having trouble starting the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they already have four losses which is a bad sign of their current form. But it's still early in the season to say that Liverpool will be out of the tournament spots.

Derby County had a tough game against Mansfield Town during the second round, they barely won the game 2-1, but the first goal of the game went to Mansfield Town at the 30th minute by an own goal (Hewitt).

Liverpool vs Derby County: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool and Derby County play for the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round on Wednesday, November 9 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 10

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 10

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 10

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 10

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 10

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 10

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 10

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 10

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 10

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 10

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Liverpool vs Derby County: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Talksport 2 Radio UK

United States: ESPN+

