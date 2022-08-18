Manchester United are trying to sign someone, anyone during the final days of the summer transfer window, their latest target is Casemiro of Real Madrid.

It is not the start to the season that Manchester United wanted, dropping their first two Premier League games, and scoring one goal and giving up six. Erik ten Hag has been left mystified by his club’s performances and is set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo as the star wants to leave.

Recently the Red Devils have been after USMNT star Christian Pulisic on a possible loan move and had an over $130 million offer for João Félix of Atlético Madrid turned down. Other target such as Frenkie de Jong has also not materialized, and the Red Devils are getting desperate.

According to The Sun, Manchester United is going to make one last ditch effort to sign a “name” player to bolster a squad that needs help, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is that player.

Casemiro to Manchester United?

According to the report Casemiro would command a transfer fee in the range of $50-60 million and the club would double his wages to join them, raising his salary from a reported £4.2 to £8.4million a season over a five-year deal.

Manchester United has not summited their offer yet but it is being reported that they will in the coming days. It has also been reported that Casemiro would welcome a move to the Premier League.

For Manchester United, Casemiro would be an upgrade in midfield and for Real Madrid a healthy transfer fee for a 30-year-old defensive midfielder.

Casemiro has played over 300 games for Real Madrid scoring 31 goals since 2013. The Brazilian has won 18 championships with the Spanish giants and will most likely be on Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup.